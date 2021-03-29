ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €30.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been given a €30.00 ($35.29) price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MT. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €24.83 ($29.22).

ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 12-month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

