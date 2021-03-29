ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €30.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been given a €30.00 ($35.29) price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MT. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €24.83 ($29.22).

ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 12-month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

