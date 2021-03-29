Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RKDA stock opened at $2.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05. The firm has a market cap of $54.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of -0.62. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.