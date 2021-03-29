Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) CFO Sells $67,484.84 in Stock

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) CFO Judd Merrill sold 17,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $67,484.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 405,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Aqua Metals stock opened at $4.02 on Monday. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.71.
AQMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aqua Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.
Aqua Metals Company Profile
Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.
