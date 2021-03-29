Apria (NYSE:APR) Trading Up 6%

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR)’s stock price was up 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.85 and last traded at $23.85. Approximately 1,916 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 276,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.49.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APR shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Apria currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $160,425,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

