APR Coin Price Up 51.2% This Week (APR)

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. APR Coin has a total market cap of $23,466.13 and $4.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APR Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, APR Coin has traded 51.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get APR Coin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000305 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00008900 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.42 or 0.00147935 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000127 BTC.

APR Coin Coin Profile

APR Coin (APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,547,008 coins. APR Coin’s official website is www.apr-coin.com . The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

APR Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APR Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.