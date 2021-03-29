Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,705 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 60,285 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.6% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $33,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in Apple by 285.0% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 395.3% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 17,269 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 296.6% during the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,586,000 after acquiring an additional 145,847 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Apple by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $121.21 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.22 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.91.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.98.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

