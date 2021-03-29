ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ANTA Sports Products in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Chou now forecasts that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ANTA Sports Products’ FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANTA Sports Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

ANPDF stock opened at $16.12 on Monday. ANTA Sports Products has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.59 and a beta of 1.22.

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, trades in, and retails sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories in the People's Republic of China, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, and Singapore. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, football, outdoor, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

