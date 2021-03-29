Anchor Protocol (ANC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $213.61 Million

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 29th. During the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 31.2% lower against the dollar. Anchor Protocol has a market cap of $213.61 million and $4.62 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $4.63 or 0.00007979 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SUP (SUP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.20 or 0.00119274 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Superior Coin (SUP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

ANC uses the hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,145,199 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Anoncoin is a cryptocurrency that supports the i2p darknet for transactions, providing a higher degree of anonimity. With the addition of being fully tor compatible there is a huge possibility of hiding in plain sight by transferring coins using the darknet only. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

