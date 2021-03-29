Analysts Set Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Target Price at $5.30

Shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.35.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASC. TheStreet cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,350. The company has a market cap of $155.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $5.43.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.99 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 4.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 544.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,088,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 141,875 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 638,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 28,061 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,533 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 19,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

