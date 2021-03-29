Analysts Expect Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Provention Bio reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($1.05). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to $1.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.08).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRVB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Provention Bio from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Provention Bio from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Provention Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Shares of PRVB traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.19. 13,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 3.34. Provention Bio has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.58.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 6.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

