Analysts Expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.87 Million

Brokerages forecast that Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) will report sales of $40.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.50 million. Antares Pharma reported sales of $33.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full year sales of $186.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $185.00 million to $189.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $223.59 million, with estimates ranging from $217.36 million to $235.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $44.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 6.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.15.

Antares Pharma stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.04. 867,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.37 million, a P/E ratio of 67.34 and a beta of 1.44. Antares Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $5.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.65.

In related news, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 33,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $159,476.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,328,729 shares in the company, valued at $11,061,462.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $284,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,406 shares in the company, valued at $992,288.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 763,133 shares of company stock worth $3,682,268 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,153 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,186,000 after buying an additional 336,315 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,890,000. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new position in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,863,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,245,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after buying an additional 110,300 shares during the period. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma in the third quarter worth $3,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

