Analysts Expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.24). Adaptimmune Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.09). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,858.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

NASDAQ ADAP opened at $5.13 on Monday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.95.

In related news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 4,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $26,474.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,520 shares of company stock worth $155,677. 18.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,796.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

