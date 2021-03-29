Analysts Anticipate Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.18. Orthofix Medical posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Orthofix Medical.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. Orthofix Medical had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $117.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,088,855 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,759,000 after buying an additional 96,116 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 47.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,970,365 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $61,361,000 after purchasing an additional 637,695 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Orthofix Medical by 0.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 458,143 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 402,053 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,280,000 after purchasing an additional 43,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 38.5% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 384,402 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,970,000 after purchasing an additional 106,952 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock opened at $43.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $839.80 million, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.82. Orthofix Medical has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $48.50.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

