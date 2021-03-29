Analysts Anticipate Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.65 Million

Brokerages forecast that Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) will report $38.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.54 million. Diana Shipping reported sales of $39.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full-year sales of $170.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $169.08 million to $171.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $197.93 million, with estimates ranging from $186.48 million to $209.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $39.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 million. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 78.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%.

DSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Clarkson Capital increased their price target on shares of Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.58.

NYSE:DSX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.23. 535,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,407. The firm has a market cap of $288.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.41. Diana Shipping has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $3.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 92,416 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Diana Shipping by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,681,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 461,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in Diana Shipping by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 6,331,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,221,000 after purchasing an additional 346,164 shares in the last quarter. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

