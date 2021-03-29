Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Lowers Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,131,293,000 after buying an additional 2,031,369 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 22,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE O traded down $0.77 on Monday, hitting $63.45. 8,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,239,751. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.72 and a 200 day moving average of $61.08. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $66.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

