Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Has $208,000 Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 73.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,744 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.20. 348,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,392,922. The company has a market capitalization of $97.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $95.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.93 and a 200 day moving average of $69.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $392,120.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,748,869.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $3,950,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,593,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,119 shares of company stock worth $8,020,493. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MU. Cascend Securities upped their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Micron Technology from $116.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.39.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

