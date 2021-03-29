Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 2.7% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LGL Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,466,114. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $118.79 billion, a PE ratio of -67.39, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $48.05 and a twelve month high of $80.06.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

