Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Acquires 318 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.7% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.09. 91,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,688,900. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The company has a market cap of $197.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.11.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.