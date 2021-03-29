Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Acquires 31,544 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 370.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,544 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSKR. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 7,316,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,456 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth $11,768,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 331.9% during the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,014,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after acquiring an additional 779,373 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 51,502.1% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 463,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 462,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $7,166,000. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSKR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,453. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.18. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.37.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.64 million. Equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.58.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

