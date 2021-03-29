Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,701,186 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 79.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 688,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,701,186 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $34,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,462,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 262.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,866 shares during the period. Swedbank purchased a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at $115,673,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,224,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Snap during the third quarter valued at about $33,246,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jared Grusd sold 52,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $2,660,039.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,735,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,421,819.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 11,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $555,228.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,765,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,939,165.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,663 shares of company stock valued at $16,093,405 over the last ninety days.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Snap from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Snap from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Snap from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.12.

SNAP opened at $51.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.38 and a 200 day moving average of $46.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $73.59. The firm has a market cap of $77.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.44 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

