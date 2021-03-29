Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,779,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,552,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $18,433,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,742,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 511,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after acquiring an additional 27,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ESI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

NYSE:ESI opened at $18.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $21.02.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 6.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.