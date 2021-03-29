Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 816,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 246,993 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Duke Realty worth $32,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $821,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,583.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $154,264.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at $133,109.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho raised their price target on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

DRE opened at $42.84 on Monday. Duke Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $28.71 and a 1-year high of $43.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $248.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 70.83%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

