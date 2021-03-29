Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $29.13 Million Stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,201 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $29,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth $1,734,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 12,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

W opened at $343.68 on Monday. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.24, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $301.22 and its 200 day moving average is $277.86.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.80) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on W shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Wayfair from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.06.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.58, for a total transaction of $49,359.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,977,696.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $1,071,167.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,387,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,269 shares of company stock worth $32,343,930 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

