Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $26.90 Million Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $26,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,593,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,459,000 after purchasing an additional 16,426 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2,386.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,212,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,392,000 after buying an additional 1,163,338 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,077,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,279,000 after buying an additional 237,394 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 228,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,340,000 after buying an additional 37,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,930,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Compass Point increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $574.50.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total value of $1,912,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at $9,888,592.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,560,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $517.80 on Monday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $316.15 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 71.32 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $535.49 and a 200-day moving average of $530.92.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.