Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,488 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of Amedisys worth $30,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,980,184 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,167,506,000 after purchasing an additional 92,634 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 739,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $216,840,000 after buying an additional 45,291 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Amedisys by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 642,696 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,523,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Amedisys by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,477 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $135,658,000 after buying an additional 53,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after acquiring an additional 43,844 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMED. Benchmark raised their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.64.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $271.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 54.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.86. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.17 and a 1-year high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $550.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.15, for a total transaction of $257,546.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 454 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.41, for a total transaction of $142,742.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,930 shares of company stock valued at $838,228. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

