Ameritas Investment Company LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,288,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,276,000 after buying an additional 2,231,421 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $63,776,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,456,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,347,000 after purchasing an additional 440,407 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,669,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,031,000 after purchasing an additional 339,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,357,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,370,000 after purchasing an additional 43,992 shares during the last quarter.

SLV stock opened at $23.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.55. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

