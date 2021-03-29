Ameritas Investment Company LLC Invests $329,000 in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 238.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OHI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.53.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $918,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 162,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,954,855.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,470. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $37.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.80. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $39.18.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.30%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Read More: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.