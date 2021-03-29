Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys Shares of 5,509 Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,768,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,790,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,897 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,521,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,782,095,000 after acquiring an additional 11,925,661 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 46.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,595,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $698,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615,471 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 73.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,458,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,697,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,720 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $46.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.14 and a 200-day moving average of $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.29 and a 52-week high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $541,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,253 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,587.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 11,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $605,044.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,253 shares of company stock worth $2,286,719 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.84.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

