Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys Shares of 4,008 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,008 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James raised Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.30.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $74.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.58 and a 12-month high of $77.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $331,973.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

