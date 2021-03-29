American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 91.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,376 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in American National Group were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American National Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 403,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American National Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 349,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of American National Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 170,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,346,000 after acquiring an additional 24,947 shares during the last quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of American National Group by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 144,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,842,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of American National Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American National Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAT opened at $109.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.32. American National Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.93 and a 1 year high of $116.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th.

American National Group Profile

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT).

Receive News & Ratings for American National Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.