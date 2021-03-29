American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,683 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Allstate Corp raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,797 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 2,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.00.

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 5,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total transaction of $2,019,361.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,951.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $361.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,615,400.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 23,261 shares of company stock worth $8,454,063. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $400.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $270.10 and a one year high of $413.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $388.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.45.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

