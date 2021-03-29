American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 310,027 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,403 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 598,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after buying an additional 21,780 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 495,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after buying an additional 105,663 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,752,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,613,000 after buying an additional 238,524 shares during the period. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

RF opened at $21.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other Regions Financial news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Compass Point raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.