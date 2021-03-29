American International Group Inc. Sells 3,365 Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,365 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,702,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,888 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,631,000. GEM Realty Capital lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. GEM Realty Capital now owns 898,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,238,000 after purchasing an additional 584,862 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,783,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,897,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WRI opened at $27.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. Weingarten Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $27.95.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. The business had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WRI. BTIG Research raised their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist raised their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

