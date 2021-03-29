American International Group Inc. Sells 3,089 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,735 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Urban Outfitters worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.35.

URBN stock opened at $38.45 on Monday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -480.63, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.70 and a 200 day moving average of $27.88.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

