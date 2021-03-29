American International Group Inc. Sells 26,742 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 440,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 26,742 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Navient by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Navient by 1,747.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Navient by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Navient alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NAVI. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

Shares of NAVI opened at $14.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.82. Navient Co. has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.