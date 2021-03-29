American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $4,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FMC by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in FMC by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 389,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

Shares of FMC stock opened at $113.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. FMC Co. has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $123.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.20.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.