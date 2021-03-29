American International Group Inc. Cuts Stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 138,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,659,000 after buying an additional 52,457 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 146,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 71,500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 116,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WWE shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

NYSE:WWE opened at $55.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.00. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $61.32.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $238.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.82 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.47%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

