American International Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Cinemark worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Allstate Corp grew its stake in Cinemark by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 32,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Cinemark by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 16,535 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,849,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $20.57 on Monday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $27.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.61.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.03 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $299,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,128,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNK shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. MKM Partners lowered shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cinemark currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

