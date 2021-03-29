Ambassador Advisors LLC Sells 4,030 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ambassador Advisors LLC lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 29,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 179.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 820,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,612,000 after buying an additional 527,575 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 564,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,228,000 after buying an additional 21,953 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 755,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,730,000 after buying an additional 27,392 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.45. The company had a trading volume of 216,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,359,113. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.82. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $217.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.91.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

