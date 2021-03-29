Ambassador Advisors LLC Has $303,000 Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Ambassador Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,401 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.57.

NYSE DHI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.01. 15,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,280,119. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.55 and its 200-day moving average is $74.67. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.20 and a twelve month high of $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,876. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

