Ambassador Advisors LLC Has $11.63 Million Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Ambassador Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 5.1% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ambassador Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $11,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,194,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,420,000 after buying an additional 3,946,046 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,366,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,699,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,028,000 after purchasing an additional 550,502 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,551,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 1,154,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,408,000 after purchasing an additional 428,429 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,967. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $53.25 and a one year high of $54.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

