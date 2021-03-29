Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes $3.30 Million Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,428 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,499,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,689,586,000 after acquiring an additional 54,346 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,220,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,089,000 after purchasing an additional 70,628 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.8% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,817,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,310,000 after buying an additional 68,233 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,884,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,866,000 after buying an additional 56,144 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,480,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,412,000 after buying an additional 360,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FRC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.69.

NYSE FRC opened at $170.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $180.35.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.77%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

