Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 944,600 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. reduced its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 85.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944,600 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BNL opened at $18.49 on Monday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.46.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BNL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

