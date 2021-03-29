Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 350,517 Shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lowered its position in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 92.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,294 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 350,517 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Proofpoint by 2,075.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Proofpoint by 2,376.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Shares of PFPT opened at $127.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -46.54 and a beta of 1.25. Proofpoint, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $140.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.18 and its 200 day moving average is $118.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. The company had revenue of $275.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.06 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $286,242.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,484.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashan Willy sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $82,008.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,966 shares in the company, valued at $408,803.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,912 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,551 in the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFPT shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Truist lifted their price objective on Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Proofpoint from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.28.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.