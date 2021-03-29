Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases 60,695 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,695 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Flex were worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Flex by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,845,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791,187 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $23,438,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,915,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Flex by 953.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,256,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Flex by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,733,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.31.

FLEX opened at $17.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average is $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Francois Barbier sold 14,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $289,577.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $2,026,728.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 302,881 shares of company stock worth $5,213,219. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

