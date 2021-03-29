Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $4.21 Million in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,967,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,274,000 after buying an additional 69,878 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,333,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,161,000 after buying an additional 180,251 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,609,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $243,638,000 after acquiring an additional 217,813 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,561,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,395,000 after acquiring an additional 730,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,495,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $191,724,000 after purchasing an additional 172,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.33.

Shares of TROW opened at $178.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.40. The stock has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.36 and a 12 month high of $179.62.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

