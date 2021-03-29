Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Decreases Holdings in Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. reduced its position in Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 203,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,628 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Churchill Capital Corp II were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp II by 669,101.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,020,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,686 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,077,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,244,000. AREX Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,667,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp II during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,748,000. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

CCX opened at $10.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12. Churchill Capital Corp II has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.

Churchill Capital Corp II Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Hornblower Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp II was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

