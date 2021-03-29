Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires New Shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,272 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,251,211 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $134,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,970 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,255,608 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $74,839,000 after purchasing an additional 43,150 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,561,589 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $450,671,000 after buying an additional 2,009,977 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth about $81,973,000. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 107,357 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 26,355 shares in the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LVS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.53.

NYSE:LVS opened at $61.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $36.80 and a 1 year high of $66.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.72 and a 200-day moving average of $54.91.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

