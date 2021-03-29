Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Short Interest Down 55.3% in March

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a decrease of 55.3% from the February 28th total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Alstom stock opened at $4.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.23. Alstom has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $6.70.

ALSMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Monday, February 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Alstom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alstom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Alstom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Alstom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Alstom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

