Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,066 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 5.7% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $169,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,550,863,000 after buying an additional 46,822 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,583,766,000 after buying an additional 66,564 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,059,434,000 after buying an additional 73,880 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,396,316,000 after buying an additional 152,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,291,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,014,890,000 after buying an additional 50,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $6.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,042.19. 45,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,192. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,079.81 and a twelve month high of $2,152.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,075.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,784.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,347 shares of company stock worth $20,667,621 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 target price (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.